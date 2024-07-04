Maharashtra cabinet approves transfer of 120 acres for new public park; Mumbai’s green space to increase by nearly 300 acres

The remaining 91 acres have been leased to M/s Royal Western India Turf Club Ltd. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article Mumbai: Race course land greenlit for central park x 00:00

Finally, 120 acres of Mahalaxmi Race Course land has been handed over to the BMC to develop a central park, along with 175 acres of open space for the Mumbai Coastal Road project. The Maharashtra cabinet on Monday approved a proposal by the BMC to take over 120 acres of the 211-acre Mahalaxmi Race Course. Mumbai’s existing green area of 3,917 acres will increase to 4,212 acres after developing the 300-acre land.

The 211-acre plot at Mahalaxmi Race Course was leased to M/s Royal Western India Turf Club Ltd for 100 years. After the lease agreement expired a few years ago, the BMC has been continuously trying to re-possess this plot. “The most challenging aspect was navigating through the various legal issues, statutory challenges, and administrative difficulties,” said an official from the BMC, adding that they reached an amicable solution after thorough study and follow-up.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Maharashtra government recently approved the transfer of 120 acres of the plot to the BMC. The remaining 91 acres have been leased to M/s Royal Western India Turf Club Ltd. This lease agreement is for a period of 30 years from June 1, 2023, to May 31, 2053, and was signed by both parties in the presence of CM Eknath Shinde on Tuesday night.

“The reacquisition of the 120-acre plot of Mahalaxmi Race Course by the municipal corporation is a historic administrative achievement. Mumbai’s international identity will be enhanced with the development of an international standard ‘Mumbai Central Public Park’ spread over nearly 300 acres along the Mumbai Coastal Road and the Mahalaxmi Race Course,” said an official from the BMC. He added that Mumbai’s existing green area will increase to 4,212 acres, and common Mumbaikars as well as tourists will benefit from facilities not easily available earlier.

The municipal administration will now speed up the development of an international standard ‘Mumbai Central Public Park’ on the lines of New York and London on nearly 300 acres, including the 120-acre land of the Mahalaxmi Race Course and 175-acre land of the Mumbai Coastal Road project adjacent to the race course area.

The Urban Development Department of the Government of Maharashtra directed that the land taken over from the Mahalaxmi Race Course should be used for public use, specifically for developing an international standard central public park.

120

Acres total land handed over to BMC