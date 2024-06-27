Maharashtra cabinet gives nod to set up central park at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi racecourse

The remaining 120 acres of land will be available for BMC for building the central park of international standards

The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to set up a sprawling 120-acre central public park of international standards at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi racecourse, reported news agency PTI.

At a weekly cabinet meeting presided over by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai, it was decided that no construction activity will be undertaken at the site of the proposed central park, reported PTI.

Of the 211 acres of the Mumbai's Mahalaxmi racecourse land, 91 acres will be given to Ms Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) on a 30-year lease -- from June 1, 2023 to May 30, 2053 -- with condition to extend it further, as per the cabinet decision.

RWITC hosts races at the horse racing track.

The remaining 120 acres of land will be available for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for building the central park of international standards, reported PTI.

Former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray said it was disgraceful to see the BJP-Shiv Sena government trying to take over open spaces for their "favourite builders and contractors" like the Race Course and Wellington Club, reported PTI.

"We will restore its natural state when we form a government in the state, and legally punish those who colluded to give away the Race Course for their personal gains," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader asserted, reported PTI.

He added that there should be no theme park at the site, no construction above or below ground and no damage to heritage structures.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday assured that no injustice will be done to Other Backward Classes or any other community while giving reservation to the Marathas, reported PTI.

Holding a press conference here along with his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Shinde said the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP alliance would not shower assurances on people, but the budget to be presented during the session -- last before the assembly elections -- will be beneficial for farmers, the youth and women, reported PTI.

"No injustice will be done to the OBCs or any other community while giving reservation to the Maratha community," he said, pointing out that the Mahayuti government convened a special session to give 10 per cent reservation to the Marathas earlier this year, reported PTI.

Shinde, meanwhile, also asserted that the government will not abandon farmers.

The Opposition was unable to see the development work carried out by his government, the chief minister said, and claimed that Maharashtra had become an investment destination, contrary to the Opposition's allegation that big-ticket projects were going to Gujarat.

