The incident took place on Wednesday in the Kirkatwadi area on Sinhagad Road on Wednesday morning, following which the accused duo, including a minor, was detained by the police, the police officials said

The police officials said that a man was seriously injured after he was allegedly attacked with a machete by two persons in Pune city of Maharashtra, reported news agency PTI.

The victim is identified as Sagar Chavhan. The two who stabbed Chavhan were detained by the Crime Branch of the Pune police, reported PTI.

"At 7 am, victim Sagar Chavhan was going somewhere on Sinhagad Road when the duo, including a boy, attacked him with a machete multiple times. He was later admitted to a local hospital and is undergoing treatment. A video of the incident went viral on social media," a police official said while sharing an update on the Pune crime, reported PTI.

"Prima facie, he was attacked as a result of some previous enmity. The attackers were nabbed a few hours after the incident," he said.

A case in this connection was registered at Haveli police station.

Man beats elder brother to death for scolding wife; held

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old man allegedly beat his elder brother to death in Nagpur city of Maharashtra after he scolded the former's wife, police said, reported PTI.

The incident occurred on Sunday in the Hingna area of the city, they said.

Govind Chowkhe attacked his 36-year-old brother Kisan following a heated argument. The brothers and their families lived in the same house with their mother, reported PTI.

"The argument between the siblings broke out after Kisan reportedly scolded Govind's wife over a family matter. Angry with him, Govind hit Kisan on his chest and head multiple times, in which the latter was seriously injured. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead," an official of Hingna police station said, reported PTI.

The police initially registered a case of accidental death, but the post-mortem report on Wednesday specified that he died of injuries. As a result, the police interrogated Govind, who confessed that he committed the crime. He was then arrested, the official added, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)