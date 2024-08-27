The incident occurred on August 24 at Gaj Kesari Steel Factory in MIDC area, where 22 workers were injured, seven of them critically, when molten iron spilled on them. The injured workers were taken to a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city. Among the critically injured, one person died on August 25

The death toll from the boiler explosion at a steel factory in Jalna, Maharashtra, rose to two on Tuesday after a 34-year-old worker succumbed to burn injuries in a private hospital, police reported. The incident occurred on August 24 at Gaj Kesari Steel Factory in MIDC area, where 22 workers were injured, seven of them critically, when molten iron spilled on them.

The injured workers were taken to a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city. Among the critically injured, Krishna Yadav, who hailed from Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh, died on Tuesday morning, a police officer said. Another worker, Ramesh Bhaturam, had passed away on August 25.

Following the incident, the police booked the steel company's manager, Dilip Jha, furnace in-charge Sudhakar Roy, and crane driver Ashok Prajapati, based on a complaint filed by an injured worker.

The news agency report further said that the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve, visited the factory and criticised the management for failing to ensure safety. He called for strict action against the factory in the wake of the Jalna boiler blast and expressed concern about the frequency of such incidents.

Danve, accompanied by the company's director Ram Agarwal, Jalna Steel Association president Ghanshyam Goyal, and Shiv Sena (UBT) colleagues Bhaskar Ambekar and Anirudh Khotkar, urged the administration to address the safety lapses seriously.

The Chandan Jira police have registered a case against the factory's manager Dilip Jha, furnace in-charge Sudhakar Roy, and crane driver Ashok Prajapati based on a complaint from worker Mohammed Rafiquddin who was injured in the Jalna boiler blast.

Meanwhile, Jalna Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Kale has called on the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health to take immediate steps to improve worker safety in such units.

