Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing them of corruption following the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse. Thackeray claimed that a contractor who is close to the saffron party was involved in making the statue. Thackeray also attacked the statue's inaugural date, claiming it was motivated by political considerations rather than genuine feelings.

Thackeray accused the BJP of attempting to shift blame for the Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse to the Indian Navy, calling the action disgraceful.

Aaditya Thackeray, while speaking of the Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse, said, "I did not think that BJP would do corruption even in the case of the statue of our idol Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj."

"Here too, a favoured contractor friend. Here too, terrible quality of work. Here too, is an inauguration keeping in mind the elections, not the sentiment. And then, the usual trolls and shameless politicians trying to blame the Indian Navy," Thackeray added in the post.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue collapses in Sindhudurg

The 35-foot statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Navy Day in December 2023, collapsed on Monday afternoon.

Nana Patole, President of the Maharashtra Congress, also attacked the government, both at the centre and at the state level, for what he termed as a corrupt culture. Patole attributed the statue's collapse to the suspected corruption, claiming that the government has repeatedly violated Shivaji Maharaj's values.

Patole insisted that the government be held accountable. He questioned the choice to proceed with the inauguration despite the obvious shortcomings and demanded that the government resign over the Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse.

Patole, per an ANI report, said, "The way the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was vandalized is because of their corruption, whether this government is of the centre or the state, they know nothing except corruption. They have never lagged in insulting the ideas of Shivaji Maharaj, the lord of Maharashtra. Yesterday's incident is a misfortune for Maharashtra, for the people of Maharashtra. And no one will forgive this government, this government should now leave the chair and run away."

"When the inauguration took place the Prime Minister of the country was present, the Chief Minister was present, on what basis they conducted the inauguration. Along with the contractor, these people are also responsible because there is involvement of corruption. The way the statue collapsed, the head and the hands fell apart, it shows they have always insulted the ideologies of Shivaji Maharaj," he added.

Contractor booked after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue collapses in Sindhudurg

The local police filed an FIR against contractor Jaydeep Apte and structural consultant Chetan Patil under sections 109, 110, 125, 318, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

With ANI inputs