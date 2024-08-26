Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact | Dating app scam: Cops file 1st FIR
Badlapur sexual assault case: Mumbai sees 12 POCSO cases every day
Mumbai: TISS student found dead in his apartment
Mumbai: Chembur college modifies hijab policy
Navi Mumbai: Chasing ‘purse chor’ cops find Nigerian with cocaine
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mahrashtra Statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj collapses in Sindhudurg

Mahrashtra: Statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj collapses in Sindhudurg

Updated on: 26 August,2024 03:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A 35-foot statue of the revered Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled, collapsed around 1 pm at Rajkot Fort in Malvan.

Mahrashtra: Statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj collapses in Sindhudurg

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue installed at Rajkot Fort in Malvan/ CMO

Listen to this article
Mahrashtra: Statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj collapses in Sindhudurg
x
00:00

A 35-foot statue of the revered Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled at a fort in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district, collapsed on Monday, officials said. The statue collapsed around 1 pm at Rajkot Fort in Malvan, the official told PTI. 


According to the PTI report, experts will now ascertain the cause of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue collapse. The collapse came as the district witnessed heavy rains and gusty winds in the last two to three days, the news agency report stated.



Reportedly, senior police officials and district administration reached the site to take stock of the situation and examine the damage. 


Shivaji statue collapse: PM Modi inaugurated statue on Navy Day

PM Modi unveiled the statue on December 4, 2023, on the occasion of Navy Day. He had also participated in the celebrations at the fort, the PTI report stated.

Shivaji statue collapse: Supriya Sule expresses dismay

Baramati MP Supriya Sule took to the social media site X (formerly Twitter) and expressed her dismay over the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj collapsing within a year of its inauguration. She also shared videos and photos from the site. 

In her tweet, she wrote, "When the Prime Minister of the country inaugurates a monument or a structure, the people are sure that his work will be of high quality. But the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj erected at Rajkot fort at Malvan in Sindhudurga collapsed within a year."

"This is an insult to Chhatrapati Shivarai. The statue, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 4, 2023, has collapsed within a year, revealing poor construction quality. This incident raises concerns about the potential deception of the Prime Minister and the public. There is a need for a thorough investigation into why the work of this statue was of inferior quality and many other things," the Baramati MP added.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sindhudurg shivaji maharaj mumbai news mumbai maharashtra supriya sule

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK