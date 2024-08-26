A 35-foot statue of the revered Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled, collapsed around 1 pm at Rajkot Fort in Malvan.

A 35-foot statue of the revered Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled at a fort in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district, collapsed on Monday, officials said. The statue collapsed around 1 pm at Rajkot Fort in Malvan, the official told PTI.

According to the PTI report, experts will now ascertain the cause of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue collapse. The collapse came as the district witnessed heavy rains and gusty winds in the last two to three days, the news agency report stated.

Reportedly, senior police officials and district administration reached the site to take stock of the situation and examine the damage.

Shivaji statue collapse: PM Modi inaugurated statue on Navy Day

PM Modi unveiled the statue on December 4, 2023, on the occasion of Navy Day. He had also participated in the celebrations at the fort, the PTI report stated.

Earlier this evening, unveiled a grand statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji at Rajkot fort. pic.twitter.com/ucFracNM5r — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2023

Shivaji statue collapse: Supriya Sule expresses dismay

Baramati MP Supriya Sule took to the social media site X (formerly Twitter) and expressed her dismay over the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj collapsing within a year of its inauguration. She also shared videos and photos from the site.

In her tweet, she wrote, "When the Prime Minister of the country inaugurates a monument or a structure, the people are sure that his work will be of high quality. But the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj erected at Rajkot fort at Malvan in Sindhudurga collapsed within a year."

"This is an insult to Chhatrapati Shivarai. The statue, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 4, 2023, has collapsed within a year, revealing poor construction quality. This incident raises concerns about the potential deception of the Prime Minister and the public. There is a need for a thorough investigation into why the work of this statue was of inferior quality and many other things," the Baramati MP added.