Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled the grand statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district

Pic/CMO

Listen to this article Maharashtra: PM Modi unveils statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





PM Modi on Monday unveiled the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj The statue of Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg was unveiled on Monday PM Modi also paid homage to the rich maritime heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled the grand statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district.

PM Modi also paid homage to the rich maritime heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj who constructed several coastal and sea forts, including the Sindhudurg Fort.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Maratha empire founder's seal inspired the new naval ensign that was adopted last year when PM Modi commissioned the first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant.

Later on Monday, PM Modi is scheduled to witness the operational demonstration by Indian Navy on the occasion of Navy Day, as per the PTI.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will take part in the Navy Day programme in Sindhudurg in Maharashtra on December 4.

PM Modi will also unveil the statue of legendary Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji at the Rajkot fort in Sindhudurg during his visit to Maharashtra on December 4.

He will attend a programme marking the 'Navy Day 2023' celebrations at Sindhudurg and witness the 'Operational Demonstrations' by Indian Navy ships, submarines, aircraft and special forces from the Tarkarli beach, according to a statement by defence ministry.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra on December 4. At around 4:15 PM, the prime minister will reach Sindhudurg, Maharashtra and unveil the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort," the ministry said on Saturday.

"After that, the prime minister will attend the programme marking Navy Day celebrations at Sindhudurg. The prime minister will also witness the 'operational demonstrations' by Indian Navy's ships, submarines, aircraft and special forces from Tarkarli beach, Sindhudurg," the ministry said in a statement.

"Every year, on the occasion of Navy Day, there is a tradition of organising 'operational demonstrations' by the Indian Navy's ships, submarines, aircraft and special forces," it added.

The defence ministry said these demonstrations provide an opportunity to people to witness various facets of the multi-domain operations undertaken by the Indian Navy.

"It highlights the Navy's contributions towards national security to the public, while also heralding maritime consciousness amongst citizens," it said.

Navy Day is celebrated on December 4 every year.

The 'Navy Day 2023' celebrations at Sindhudurg pays homage to the rich maritime heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, whose seal inspired the new naval ensign, which was adopted last year when the government commissioned the first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!