Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue installed at Rajkot Fort in Malvan/File Pic

The Police in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district have registered a case against the contractor and the structural consultant in connection with the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse incident, the officials said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

The 35-foot statue of the 17th century Maratha warrior king, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rajkot fort in Malvan tehsil of Sindhudurg on Navy Day (December 4) last year, collapsed around 1 pm on Monday.

In a late night statement, the Navy said it will initiate steps to restore and reinstate the statue at the earliest.

"The Indian Navy notes with deep concern the damage caused this morning to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj that was unveiled on Navy Day on December 4, 2023, as a dedication to the citizens of Sindhudurg.

"Along with the State Government and concerned specialists, the Navy has deputed a team to immediately investigate the cause of this unfortunate accident and initiate steps to repair, restore and reinstate the statue at the earliest," said the statement.

The incident caused embarrassment to the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led state government and invited criticism from the opposition parties.

CM Shinde said that the statue was designed and constructed by the Indian Navy, as per the PTI.

A complaint was lodged by an assistant engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) at Malvan police station on Monday evening. As per the complainant, the artist and the consultant were responsible for the collapse of the statue, an official said, the news agency reported.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against contractor Jaydeep Apte and structural consultant Chetan Patil over the statue collapse incident, he said, as per the PTI.

They were booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections of attempt to commit culpable homicide, act endangering life or personal safety of others, attempt to murder and cheating was registered along with section 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (mischief causing damage to public property), he said.

Meanwhile, Cabinet minister Deepak Kesarkar, who hails from the Konkan region, reiterated the government's commitment to rebuild the structure.

"We are committed to erecting a new statue at the same location. The statue unveiled by PM Modi last year pays tribute to Shivaji Maharaj's visionary efforts in building a sea fort. We will take all necessary steps to address this matter promptly and effectively," the Shiv Sena minister said.

