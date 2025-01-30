Victim from Nalasopara blocked nearly 200 numbers, yet accused kept calling and sending threats; the accused repeatedly contacted her from different numbers and even sent videos of a gun being fired and gym dumbbells as intimidation tactics

A woman in Nalasopara, faced relentless harassment and threats over phone calls after allegedly rejecting a man’s marriage proposal. The accused repeatedly contacted her from different numbers and even sent videos of a gun being fired and gym dumbbells as intimidation tactics. Despite blocking 150–200 numbers, the harassment persisted. Seeking help, she approached the police, but instead of taking immediate action, officers reportedly advised her to switch off her phone since the threats were coming via calls. Following their suggestion, she turned off her number.

However, when she reactivated it three months later, the threats resumed. She then filed a complaint at Achole police station. Despite this, the police registered only a non-cognisable offence and merely summoned the accused, warning him before letting him go without further action.

The victim, a 30-year-old resident of Nalasopara working in the medical field, had registered her details at a community-run marriage bureau. A family from Madanpura, looking for a match for their son, reached out to her family. Since the boy’s mother had difficulty walking, she invited the victim’s family to their home. Before the meeting, both families exchanged photos of the prospective bride and groom.

“After seeing the boy’s photo, my family was pleased. His profile stated that he was an electrical engineer working for a company in Borivli. In May 2024, we visited his home in Madanpura. However, when we met him in person, we were shocked to realise that there was more than a 10-year age gap between the man in the photo and the one standing before us. After discussing the matter at home, my family called the boy’s mother and respectfully declined the proposal,” said the victim.

“Following this, the accused began calling me and my family repeatedly. When we approached his family regarding his behaviour, they dismissed their concerns,” the victim said.

“The accused has also been actively riding around on his scooter in Nalasopara and asking people for my address. We have been told by neighbours that he has even rented a house in the area,” the victim said. “I have a job and often travel alone. My marriage is also being arranged. In this situation, both my family and I feel extremely unsafe. I urge the police to take strict action to ensure our safety,” she added.

Accused says

The accused told the police that his marriage had been fixed, but the girl’s family suddenly called it off. Following this, other marriage proposals also fell through. He suspects that the girl or her family may have performed black magic, preventing him from getting married and out of anger, he began threatening the girl.

PoliceSpeak

“The gun seen in the video was later confirmed to be a toy gun. Authorities took immediate action upon receiving the complaint. After filing a non-cognizable (NC) offence, preventive measures were initiated against him. A bond was issued, stating that he would not repeat such actions in the future. If he violates the bond, strict legal action will be taken against him,” said Zonal DCP Pournima Chougule-Shringi.