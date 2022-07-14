Mumbai: Woman in Andheri killed self, not a murder says forensic report

Senior Inspector Satish Gaikwad said, As per the observation of the forensic experts, we have set aside the theory of murder and waiting for final report from experts for conclusion

An opinion from the forensic experts in the July 6 case of MIDC police in Andheri east have concluded that the deceased had killed herself and it was not a case of a murder, the police said.

According to the police, a decomposed dead body of a woman in her 20s was found at a construction site in Sariput Nagar area. The police had found two of her acquaintance missing from the site hence the case was primarily suspected to be a case of murder by the police which had initially launched investigations in the direction of a murder. However, the dead body had marks on the neck after which the police had decided to take an opinion from the forensic experts. The police are now waiting for the 'final cause of death report.'

The police said, MIDC cops had on July 6 afternoon got information about a dead body being found. The police officials rushed to the Sariput Nagar area where they recovered a decomposed body from inside a hut. The dead body was lying on stomach and blood had come out of her nose. A ligature mark was also found on her neck and there was an injury on her left wrist.

Rashid Mulla, an eyewitness, had then told cops that the women had come to the construction site some 7-8 days ago and she was living with 2 men. However the police had not found the men at the crime scene which raised the suspicions of a murder. The police had registered an FIR under IPC section 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) and began to search the suspects, said an officer from MIDC police station.

Satish Gaikwad, senior inspector of MIDC police station had directed Inspector Deepak Surve to form a team and track down the suspects. “A team was dispatched to track down the suspects and information was received that one of the suspects was travelling towards West Bengal, he was traced and detained by the team of police officials and later brought to police station. But, during questioning he consistently denied his role in the woman's death.” an another police officer said.

Meanwhile, primary post-mortem report was received from Cooper Hospital that revealed that the death of the woman was not due to strangulation but due to hanging and it also ruled out possibility of murder.

Senior Inspector Satish Gaikwad said, “As per the observation of the forensic experts, we have set aside the theory of murder and waiting for final report from experts for conclusion.”