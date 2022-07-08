Mumbai: Woman loses Rs 3.77 lakh to cyber fraudster while trying to sell furniture online

On the pretext of making a payment to her, the accused got an access of her bank details and took away from her account, an official said

Representation Pic

A 26-year-old woman fell victim to an online fraud after a fraudster siphoned off Rs 3.77 lakh from her bank account under the pretext of making a payment to her for purchasing furniture worth Rs 21,000 from her through an online portal, police said on Friday.

The incident came to light after the woman lodged a complaint at suburban Malad police station on Tuesday, an official said.

The victim, who stays at a Slum Rehabilitation Authority's (SRA) building, is an executive assistant in a petrolium company, he said.

"Recently she got a call from her senior that he wanted to sell furniture worth Rs 21,000 on an online platform. Accordingly, she registered on an online portal for the sale of the goods. Soon, a cyber fraudster approached her and showed interest in purchasing the furniture," he said.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Cannabis worth Rs 11 lakh seized in Thane, one held

On the pretext of making a payment to her, the accused got an access of her bank details and took away Rs 3.77 lakh from her account, he said.

After losing money to cyber fraudster, the victim complained to the police against the unidentified person, he said.

The accused has been booked for cheating and cyber fraud and a probe is underway, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever