The NCB in a statement, "The woman was already a prime suspect in multiple drug cases registered by NCB-Mumbai early this year. The apprehension of the woman has effectively ruptured the illicit drug supply circuit into Mumbai, Thane and adjoining areas

Representational Pic. iStock

Listen to this article Mumbai: Woman suspect running drug business in Mumbra nabbed, says Narcotics Control Bureau x 00:00

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai on Saturday said that it has achieved to break down an inter-state multiple drug trafficking syndicate wherein a woman was apprehended along with 130 gms Mephedrone from Mumbra in Thane district of Maharashtra.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NCB in a statement, "The woman was already a prime suspect in multiple drug cases registered by NCB-Mumbai early this year. The apprehension of the lady has effectively ruptured the illicit drug supply circuit into Mumbai , Thane and adjoining areas."

The NCB said that initially, information was gathered about the presence of a woman allegedly involved in drug trafficking with well spread inter-state linkages who was operating from Mumbra area. Upon extensive surveillance and analysis based on credible input, the woman namely SB Ansari was identified to be a prime suspect in multiple NCB-Mumbai cases. Shortly, her location and movement details were tracked and based on affirmative information about her presence in the area, NCB Mumbai team went into the area and finally to her location. When intercepted, during search procedures, 130 gms Mephedrone was recovered from her premise. Accordingly, the legal formalities were conducted and the drug was seized.

The NCB further said, she was involved in trafficking of multiple drugs and was a supply point for different peddler syndicates. She runs a well structured syndicate which basically supplies a variety of drugs to different peddler groups. She was identified during investigation of seizure of 1.170 kgs hashish (charas) in March 2023 along with huge amounts of cash and gold recovery wherein her key associate was arrested.

"During a follow up investigation, two interstate persons including one supplier were arrested with 20.500 kgs Ganja in May 2023. It has been evidently analyzed that the lady was in the drug business for about 10 years and had established contacts with many interstate traffickers. Initially she started off as a petty peddler but later became a full time distributor of illicit drugs in the area. It would be pertinent to mention that regular operational efforts leading to seizure of drug and cartel members has effectively delivered a hard hit to the illicit drug network. Further investigation is in progress," NCB said.