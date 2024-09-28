She broke DyCM Fadnavis’s nameplate; FIR not filed yet

Screengrab of the viral video showing a woman inside Mantralaya vandalising. Pic/X

Listen to this article Mumbai: Woman vandalises Mantralaya, cops to probe breach x 00:00

A woman who allegedly entered the Mantralaya premises without a valid pass vandalised the area around Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s office, breaking his nameplate in the process. However, the police have said that the security breach will be investigated, and action will be taken against the officers concerned.

During the initial investigation, the police identified the woman, whom they described as “mentally unstable,” and located her residence. A team from the Shivaji Park police station was dispatched, but they returned empty-handed as the woman did not open the door. “We sent a team to her residence. She is mentally unstable, and we had already received complaints about her from residents in the area. Given the circumstances, we approached the situation with caution, but she didn’t open the door, so the team returned before sunset,” said Senior PI Vilas Datir from Shivaji Park police station.

The incident came to light after the vandalism at Mantralaya on September 26. While the police have yet to register an FIR, they are investigating how she managed to enter the premises without a valid pass. “Considering her mental condition, no FIR has been registered so far. However, there will be an investigation into how she was able to access Mantralaya without a valid pass. Action will be taken against the officers responsible,” said a police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Neighbours of the woman said that she reportedly lives alone. A neighbour, also speaking on condition of anonymity, told mid-day, “She is mentally unstable and lives by herself. She’s known to be dangerous and has previously vandalised a political party office.”