Stray died after man guarding Nalasopara building allegedly threw stick at it

Rocky, the dog which was killed by Singh, the security guard

Listen to this article Mumbai: Security guard booked promptly for killing dog x 00:00

A security guard from a housing society in Nalasopara has been booked for allegedly killing a stray dog, following information by a local animal caretaker and resident of the society. The incident, which has sparked outrage among animal rights activists, prompted People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, to intervene in the matter. The incident took place on August 26, with the animal caretaker and PETA ensuring that stricter legal provisions were applied to the case. The guard has been absconding since the incident.

Recounting the events, Kavita Anand Wakode, a resident of Sandeep Heights-Yashwant Gaurav in Nalasopara, told mid-day, “The dog, which we called Rocky, was playing with me when I went to feed the dogs in our locality that morning. Rocky was nearby when a group of other dogs started barking. I moved him away and began playing with him again when another dog came and started barking at Rocky. Suddenly, from behind me, the security guard, Singh, threw a stick at Rocky. Before I could react, Rocky collapsed and died from the injury on the spot. My dear friend suffered a painful death.”

Wakode added, “Singh showed no remorse after Rocky died. When I threatened to inform the police, he fled the scene and has been absconding since.”

Initially, an FIR was registered against the accused, Pankaj Singh, under Section 11(1)(a) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960, which penalises causing unnecessary pain and suffering to animals. However, PETA India pushed for the inclusion of more severe charges. In response, the senior police inspector of Nalasopara police station Sadashiv Nikam added Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, to the FIR.

This section makes the maiming or killing of any animal a cognisable offence and provides for a jail term of up to five years, a fine, or both. Intimidating dogs with sticks, chasing them, or throwing stones is considered cruelty to animals under Section 11(1) of the PCA Act, 1960, which prohibits causing unnecessary pain and suffering to animals.

PETA India hailed the swift action taken by the Nalasopara police. Virendra Singh, PETA India’s cruelty response coordinator said:“We commend the prompt registration of the FIR and the inclusion of stringent provisions. This sends a strong message that cruelty to animals will not be tolerated.”

The case also references a key judgment by the Bombay High Court from April 2023 in Paromita Puthran vs Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, which affirmed that cruelty toward stray dogs is not only illegal but runs contrary to the country’s constitutional and statutory principles.

The court emphasised that actions such as intimidating dogs, chasing them, or using sticks and stones against them constitute cruelty under the PCA Act and should be addressed accordingly.

PETA India has also called for the psychological evaluation and counselling of individuals who abuse animals, citing research that links cruelty to animals with a pattern of escalating violent behavior, which may extend to humans. “As the investigation proceeds, we are hopeful that this case will set a precedent for stricter enforcement of animal protection laws and greater accountability for offenders,” said Virendra Singh.

Aug 26

Day the incident occurred