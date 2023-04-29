‘My road back home has gotten closer’

Clayton Rodrigues, whose case mirrors the now-released Chrisann Pereira’s, proclaims his innocence in chat with mid-day from Sharjah jail

Clayton Rodrigues with wife Falyn

Clayton Rodrigues, who is currently imprisoned in Sharjah Central Jail, made an emotional appeal through his wife, Falyn Rodrigues, asserting his innocence and claiming that Anthony Paul falsely implicated him in a drugs case to extort money from his family. However, Chrisann’s release from prison has given him a glimmer of hope and he believes that he, too, will soon return home to his family.

Clayton has answered mid-day’s questions on how he was trapped, while speaking to his wife



How were you caught at Sharjah airport?

Sharjah police officers came aboard the aircraft and announced my name. It was obvious that they were tipped off about the drugs. They frisked me and arrested me. The officers were not aware of my innocence and the trap that Anthony had carefully laid for me.



An undated photo of Clayton Rodrigues and his daughter; (right) Clayton with Falyn

Why do you think Paul deceived you? Was it for revenge or money?

We were introduced to Anthony in 2018 and if he set me up for revenge, then it could be for an incident at a farmhouse in 2019. Anthony had taken offence to a statement made by his girlfriend's child, who had said, “Clayton looked like he could be Anthony's cousin”. This did not go down well with Anthony. [The cousin, now deceased, and Anthony’s girlfriend are the child’s biological parents] I cannot think of any other reason. Anthony knew if he took me away from my family, our world would collapse. He would then pretend to be the family’s well-wisher, the one with contacts, and offer to help, just like he did to get me out of prison for an amount of Rs 80 lakh.

How are you coping with being away from your family?

Anthony has snatched away and disrupted the lives of innocent people he and his partner have targeted. Our lives have been turned upside down and we are on an emotionally horrifying roller coaster.



How are you being treated in the prison?

The Sharjah officers have been supportive and helpful through these days of trial. The stay at prison has been pleasant. I have a bunk bed. The officers took us out and I had a chance to play football.



Who have you approached to prove your innocence?

Emails have been sent to the Indian Embassy, the additional commissioner and other authorities concerned. And hats off to the Unit X of the Mumbai crime branch for arresting Anthony and his aide.



What are your expectations now that Chrisann Pereira has been released from prison?

Innocence and truth will always prevail with God being the witness and the culprits being caught. I see my road back to my country and my family getting closer.



Is there any appeal for the Indian authorities?

Please bring me back home soon. I miss my family and my country.

2018

Year he was introduced to Anthony Paul

Rs 80l

Amount Clayton says Anthony asked for his release