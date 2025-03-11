Breaking News
BMC issues guidelines amid soaring mercury in city
Maharashtra Budget 2025: Uddhav Thackeray calls budget 'completely bogus'
Shiv Sena leader held by Kandivali police in extortion case
Maharashtra govt unveils tax reforms and revenue projections in Budget 2025-26
Maharashtra: 58-year-old man kills wife in Palghar; held
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Nagpada case 2 contractors arrested day after 4 workers suffocated in water tank

Nagpada case: 2 contractors arrested day after 4 workers suffocated in water tank

Updated on: 11 March,2025 10:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Cops say accused had failed to provide safety gear to labourers working in under-construction building; deceased’s bodies sent for post-mortem analysis

Nagpada case: 2 contractors arrested day after 4 workers suffocated in water tank

The Bismillah Space building in Nagpada, where the mishap occurred on March 9. Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article
Nagpada case: 2 contractors arrested day after 4 workers suffocated in water tank
x
00:00

The JJ Marg police on Monday arrested two people—the labour contractor and the building contractor—in connection with the Nagpada incident in which four labourers died while cleaning a water tank. The incident took place on Sunday.  


According to the BMC, the incident took place at around 12.29 pm when some of the sanitation workers were in the process of cleaning a water tank at Bismillah Space building on Dimtimkar Road. Police have identified the arrested accused as Dalim Shaikh, the labour contractor, and building contractor as 
Animesh Bishwas.


“The JJ Marg police are investigating the matter. Action will be taken against those who are found guilty,” said Dr Pravin Mundhe, DCP, Zone I.


According to the police, Akbar Nirban was the developer of Bismillah Space, and they had hired subcontractors to carry out the work.  “Shaikh was the contractor who hired the labourers and Bishwas was the building contractor. 

It was the joint duty of both to ensure that the contractors were provided with adequate training and safety equipment, which they failed to do,” said Sanjay Kate, senior police inspector at JJ Marg police station.

“The water tank had been nonfunctional for many years, and we suspect that poisonous gases might have accumulated inside of the tank. It was the duty of the contractors to inform the labourers to venture inside of the tank after a certain time to avoid any mishaps. The labourers did not wear a mask, and other safety measures were not provided to them,” the officer added. 

Police said the accused have been booked under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 125 (act done harshly and negligently that endangers human life or personal safety of others), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The bodies of the four deceased have been sent for post-mortem analysis, according to the police.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

nagpada brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK