Breaking News
Gujarat election results: Flipping Kutch and Saurashtra helped BJP to record win
Mumbai Crime: ‘Kajal consumed chemicals herself to avoid suspicion’
Mumbai Crime: Was Juhu killer also planning to chop up his mother?
Mumbai: City will be pothole-free in the next two years, says CM Eknath Shinde
Thane: Labour contractor injured in firing, dies in hospital
Mumbai: Man held for defaming friend on social media

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane Labour contractor injured in firing dies in hospital

Thane: Labour contractor injured in firing, dies in hospital

Updated on: 09 December,2022 05:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Rivalry over providing labour contracts is suspected to be the motive behind the killing, they said

Thane: Labour contractor injured in firing, dies in hospital

Representation pic


Assailants fired at him at point-blank range; rivalry suspected to be the motive A 33-year-old labour contractor shot at allegedly by a motorcycle-borne person has died of his injuries in Thane district, the police said on Thursday. Rivalry over providing labour contracts is suspected to be the motive behind the killing, they said.


The contractor, Ganesh Kokate, was travelling in his car on Wednesday evening when the assailant fired at him from point blank range near Kasheli village on Thane-Bhiwandi road, police said. Local police and his relatives rushed him to a private hospital where he was later declared dead, Narpoli police station’s senior inspector Madan Ballal said.



Also Read: Mumbai Crime: ‘Kajal consumed chemicals herself to avoid suspicion’


The assailant, who fled from the spot, has been identified and efforts are on to nab him, he said. Kokate, a labour contractor, had a number of criminal cases registered against him, police said. On September 18 this year, Kokate survived an attempt on his life when four to five people fired at him when he was travelling in his car. He had escaped unhurt at that time. The police had registered a case and arrested two people.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Have you converted your home furniture to suit the hybrid working culture?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
thane thane crime mumbai police mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK