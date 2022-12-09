Thane: Labour contractor injured in firing, dies in hospital

Rivalry over providing labour contracts is suspected to be the motive behind the killing, they said

Representation pic

Assailants fired at him at point-blank range; rivalry suspected to be the motive A 33-year-old labour contractor shot at allegedly by a motorcycle-borne person has died of his injuries in Thane district, the police said on Thursday. Rivalry over providing labour contracts is suspected to be the motive behind the killing, they said.

The contractor, Ganesh Kokate, was travelling in his car on Wednesday evening when the assailant fired at him from point blank range near Kasheli village on Thane-Bhiwandi road, police said. Local police and his relatives rushed him to a private hospital where he was later declared dead, Narpoli police station’s senior inspector Madan Ballal said.

The assailant, who fled from the spot, has been identified and efforts are on to nab him, he said. Kokate, a labour contractor, had a number of criminal cases registered against him, police said. On September 18 this year, Kokate survived an attempt on his life when four to five people fired at him when he was travelling in his car. He had escaped unhurt at that time. The police had registered a case and arrested two people.

