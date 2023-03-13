Breaking News
Nagpur: Eight arrested for running ponzi scheme; Rs 57 lakh cash seized

Updated on: 13 March,2023 10:03 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI

All the accused are residents of Gujarat, officail said, adding Rana Pratap Nagar police was probing the case further

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


Eight persons were arrested for allegedly running a fraudulent investment scheme promising high returns and Rs 57 lakh case was seized from them, a Nagpur police official said on Monday.


The ponzi scheme was busted after a raid on Saturday night at a flat in Lakadganj area, Zone I Deputy Commissioner of Police Anuran Jain said.



"A man invested Rs 1,000 and got Rs 1,030 in three days as return. However, after he invested Rs 7 lakh, the accused refused to pay interest or return the amount. After he filed a complaint, a raid was carried out. We seized Rs 57 lakh cash," the DCP said.


All the accused are residents of Gujarat, he said, adding Rana Pratap Nagar police was probing further.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

