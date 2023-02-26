Breaking News
Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Nagpur politician-businessman cheated of Rs 4.5 lakh by 'baba'

Updated on: 26 February,2023 07:32 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

The politician approached police after which a cheating case was registered

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


Ramesh Mantri (70) was riding a bicycle in Dharampeth area when three people in a car stopped near him and asked for a temple or ashram where the "aghori baba" travelling with them can stay, the official said.


"The baba soon entrapped Mantri with his spiritual talk and sought Rs 10 as well as something in gold to perform a puja for him. After Mantri handed over his gold ring and chain cumulatively worth Rs 4.50 lakh, the accused fled in the car," he said.



"They drove off so quickly that Mantri was almost knocked over and suffered minor injuries. He approached police after which a cheating case was registered and a hunt has been launched for them," the Sitabuldi police station official added.


Mantri had contested the 1998 Lok Sabha polls from Nagpur on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket and had lost to Congress' Vilas Muttemwar.

