More than 50 people were held and five FIRs registered after violence erupted in Nagpur over demands to remove Aurangzeb’s tomb. Police confirmed the situation is now under control

More than 50 individuals have been taken into custody, and five First Information Reports (FIRs) have been lodged in connection with the recent violence that broke out in Maharashtra’s Nagpur city, according to PTI reports. The violence erupted on Monday evening, prompting a swift police response to contain the unrest.

As per PTI, Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal confirmed that the disturbances began after rumours circulated about the alleged burning of a holy book belonging to a particular community. The unrest reportedly stemmed from an agitation by a right-wing group demanding the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb, located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Singal said, “The police have taken more than 50 persons into custody and registered five FIRs at various police stations in connection with the violence.” He added that the police acted swiftly to prevent the situation from escalating further.

Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule held a review meeting with the police commissioner and the district collector to assess the situation. According to PTI, Bawankule highlighted that social media was misused to incite tensions and vitiate the atmosphere. He urged political parties not to exploit the situation for political gains and appealed to all communities to maintain peace and harmony.

"Social media was used to vitiate the atmosphere and there was no failure on the part of the home department. The police acted as a shield between the Hindu and Muslim communities during the violence, and several policemen sustained injuries while managing the situation," Bawankule said, as per PTI.

Bawankule also reassured the public that the situation in Nagpur is currently under control, though tensions remain high in some areas. "The situation is a little tense, but there is peace in the city with an adequate police force deployed," he stated.

According to PTI, local authorities have intensified security measures across sensitive areas in Nagpur to prevent any further escalation. Police patrols have been increased, and additional forces have been stationed at key points to maintain order.

The five FIRs registered pertain to charges of rioting, damage to public property, and assault on police personnel. Officials have confirmed that they are working to identify other individuals involved in the violence through CCTV footage and witness statements.

(With inputs from PTI)