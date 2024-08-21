Nalasopara rape case: ‘Cops left out important details from the FIR’

Survivor’s brother alleges school principal and management being shielded

Amit Dubey allegedly touched the survivor inappropriately for the first time in August 2022

Fresh tensions are brewing in Nalasopara after the brother of a rape survivor accused Pelhar police of not naming the in the complaint, the management of a school where his 14-year-old sister was raped multiple times on different occasions by a teacher since March. Though people including the relatives and friends of the rape survivor staged a protest against the school management last week the matter cooled down at the time. However, relatives have signalled they will relaunch the protest if the school management is spared in the case.

An FIR has been registered on August 11 against the school teacher Amit Dubey who is currently in police custody. “However, the cops excluded many important points that my sister had narrated to them at the time of registration of an FIR against Dubey,” the survivor’s brother told mid-day.

“My sister had categorically told the police that the school management and the principal were aware of the lecherous behaviour of Dubey, who had been making sexual advances since 2022. Even I had informed the principal and school management when Dubey had touched my sister inappropriately in 2022. But the school management did not take action against Dubey who continued to teach in the institution till he was arrested,” lamented the brother.

According to the brother, they would often get to know of Dubey’s inappropriate behaviour from different students as “he had the habit of inappropriately touching girls while teaching them” in class. “But he was never sacked. Had Dubey been sacked in 2022, my sister would not have been raped multiple times by him. The school management and the principal are equally responsible for this POCSO case and they must also face the legal music for not being serious in this sensitive matter,” asserted the brother, who also studied in the same school.

The brother added, “After the FIR was registered, we visited the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) office where we informed officials that the cops had not added all the details which my sister narrated to them. Subsequently, the CWC directed the police to re-record her statement. But the order is yet to be complied with.” The school principal resigned from the post after the FIR was registered.



A protest in support of the survivor outside the school premises last week. PICS/HANIF PATEL

“If the cops fail to take legal action against the school management and the principal, I will lead a protest in front of the school. I will call all parents and mature people to join in the protest and pressure the system to take legal action against the school,” he said.

According to the survivor, Dubey first touched her inappropriately in August 2022 during a rehearsal for the cultural programme for Independence Day. “I had informed my brother about this but no action was taken against Dubey, who began raping me in March 2024. I was scared to talk about it as Dubey had threatened that my name would be maligned.”

According to the brother, the survivor fainted in the school premises and she remained unconscious for three hours, but the school management did not take her to hospital. “When we learnt about the incident, we reached school where the management suggested we take her home instead of the hospital. This was done so that the sexual abuse matter is not revealed at the hospital and to shield Dubey. Why was this not mentioned in the FIR?” the brother questioned.

The school has a history of sexual assault incidents, said the brother, adding, “Many girl students have been sexually abused and molested. But the school management has always suppressed the matter. This is an educational institution where students come to learn something but if the teachers are indulged in sexual abuse cases, what education will they impart?”

Speaking with mid-day, the survivor’s brother alleged that a female student of the school was kissed by a teacher inside a classroom a few years ago. “The girl made five complaints against the teacher to school management who was hell-bent on not sacking him or taking any legal action. The matter escalated after the girl mustered courage and informed her parents who reached the school to mount pressure on the principal and the management.

Subsequently, the teacher was sacked from school but he is still roaming freely in Nalasopara as the school management failed to inform local police. This was also a POCSO case as the girl was minor,” he told mid-day. When contacted, a high-ranking officer from MBVV police said, “This is a highly sensitive matter and we have been following all the norms of the POCSO Act. We are also checking if the school management is at fault anywhere in the issue. If required, we will take strict action against the school management.”

“Meanwhile, considering the sensitivity of the case, we have handed over the matter to the Crime PI to conduct a thorough investigation. No one will be spared in this case,” the officer assured. Sources privy to the investigation told mid-day that students of the school are being questioned to ascertain what transpired and if they knew about the incident. “We are also checking if any other girl(s) was sexually abused by Dubey or any other teacher on the school premises. At present we are interacting with the students while taking all precautions,” the officer stated. Calls and text messages sent to the school management went unanswered.