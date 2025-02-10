Breaking News
Nanded firing: Two injured in attack near gurdwara, investigation underway

Updated on: 10 February,2025 12:26 PM IST  |  Nanded

Two people were injured in a shooting near a gurdwara in Maharashtra’s Nanded. One of the victims is reportedly a murder accused out on parole. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Two individuals sustained injuries following a shooting incident near a gurdwara in Maharashtra’s Nanded on Monday, police confirmed.


One of the injured is suspected to be a murder accused who was out on parole at the time of the attack, according to PTI reports.


As per PTI, the incident occurred in close proximity to the gurdwara, prompting immediate police intervention.


Authorities have since launched a detailed investigation into the matter, seeking to establish the motive behind the firing and the identities of those involved.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

mumbai news nanded mumbai crime news maharashtra Crime News

