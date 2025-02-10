Two people were injured in a shooting near a gurdwara in Maharashtra’s Nanded. One of the victims is reportedly a murder accused out on parole. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Two individuals sustained injuries following a shooting incident near a gurdwara in Maharashtra’s Nanded on Monday, police confirmed.

One of the injured is suspected to be a murder accused who was out on parole at the time of the attack, according to PTI reports.

As per PTI, the incident occurred in close proximity to the gurdwara, prompting immediate police intervention.

Authorities have since launched a detailed investigation into the matter, seeking to establish the motive behind the firing and the identities of those involved.