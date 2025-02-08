Around 225 students reside and study in the ashram school, the officials said

At least 35 students of a residential school in Maharashtra's Nanded were hospitalised on Saturday as they fell ill after having breakfast at their educational facility, the police said, reported the PTI.

The incident occurred at the Mahatma Phule Primary and Higher Secondary Ashram School at Waghala in the city, located over 650 kms from Mumbai, they said, according to the PTI.

The ashram schools are residential schools for tribal children.

"Several students who went to their classes after having breakfast in the morning suddenly started feeling uneasy and began vomiting in the afternoon. The students reported it to the school management, which immediately admitted them to Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Hospital," a police official said, as per the PTI.

It is a suspected case of food poisoning, he said, adding that the matter was being further investigated.

Two days back, a district-level scout guide meet was held in the school and it is possible that the students did not get enough sleep and rest, which might have worsened their condition, he said.

"All the students are said to be stable," the official added.

In a similar incident, last month, over 50 individuals were hospitalised in Nanded district of Maharashtra after an alleged case of food poisoning, the officials had stated earlier.

The students fell sick after having 'bhagar' (barnyard millet) and peanut paste during a pilgrimage, an official said, PTI had earlier reported.

"After having bhagar and peanut paste on Ekadashi, some 50 devotees who had come for Thakur Buwa pilgrimage in Nanded district of Maharashtra started vomiting and fell sick in morning on January 26. They were rushed to Mahur rural hospital. The condition of four was then reported to be critical. However, doctors had later said that all the patients admitted to the hospital were fine and in stable condition. Those admitted were later discharged from the hospital," the official had informed earlier, as per the PTI.

The incident had taken place in Mahur area of the district, the officials had said.

(with PTI inputs)