Navi Mumbai: 7 booked for selling adulterated edible oil

Seven people linked to an agro firm have been accused of selling adulterated edible oil. Navi Mumbai Police has filed an FIR against them.

The Navi Mumbai Police registered a First Information Report against seven persons for allegedly selling adulterated edible oil, stated a PTI report. The report added that the accused persons are associated with an agro firm.

According to the PTI report, a team of APMC police station raided the premises of Gautam Agro India at Vashi on September 5 and found that animal fats and other harmful substances were being mixed in palm oil which in turn was being sold as groundnut oil and safflower oil.

The report stated that the company did not only endanger consumers' lives but also cheated the government of revenue amounting to Rs 1.09 crore.

The case, the report further read, has been filed against Gautam Agro's owner and six others under the Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating) and 472 (adulteration), however, no arrests have been made yet.

In another unrelated incident from Navi Mumbai, a beggar allegedly assaulted a college student in the Nerul node of the city. According to a report in PTI, the beggar purportedly attacked the girl, aged 21, with a glass bottle causing severe injuries. He attacked her without prior provocation.

The incident occurred on December 4, wherein the accused, identified as Imam Hassan Shamsuddin (26) attacked the girl, a resident of Airoli, near a bus stop in Nerul. While waiting at the bus stop, the beggar suddenly hit her with an empty glass bottle. He had reportedly struck her head with the bottle before stabbing her abdomen using its broken piece before fleeing the scene.

The motive behind this attack is unknown. The accused was arrested after the cops began analysing CCTV footage and tapped into other sources to track him down.

Meanwhile, a teenage boy in palghar was arrested for allegedly killing his next-door neighbour, a minor due to her teasing. According to Pelhar police station officials in Vasai taluka, the victim vanished after leaving her home to buy ice cream. Her family reported her missing, prompting the police to launch a search. Her decomposed body was discovered in a plastic bag in an unoccupied room within the same chawl.

