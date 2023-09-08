Navi Mumbai: Case registered against couple for allegedly cheating businessman

The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against a couple for allegedly cheating a businessman

According to police, the businessman was cheated of nearly Rs 3 crore. The couple lured him with high returns on investment.

The accused couple has been identified as Akansha Charit Mehta and Charit Mehta.

The APMC police station said the complainant was allegedly duped by the couple between 2019 and 2021.

"The couple allegedly persuaded the complainant to invest Rs 2.89 crore in a travel business promising him handsome returns. They signed an agreement with him claiming that they had entered into partnerships with foreign travel agencies," the police official said quoting the complaint.

The businessman, who resides in Ghansoli, began following up with the Mumbai-based couple after he did not receive any returns on his investment.

"The businessman realised he had been cheated when the couple started giving him evasive replies," the official said.

On Thursday, the Navi Mumbai police registered a case of cheating against the couple.

(with inputs from PTI)