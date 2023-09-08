Navi Mumbai: Minor oil spill near Uran's Pirwadi beach

On Friday, a minor crude oil spill was reported at the seashore near Uran's Pirwadi beach in Navi Mumbai

On Friday, a minor crude oil spill was reported at the seashore near Uran's Pirwadi beach in Navi Mumbai. According to the official, the spill was reported around 05.45 am on Friday morning.

According to the officials, the Oil Spill Response (OSR) team of ONC Uran rushed to the spot and the root cause was detected and the spill stopped.

"Corrective measures were taken and the spill was arrested immediately. The cause of the spill was not immediately known," the official said.

Undersea pipelines bring crude oil from state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) fields in the Arabian Sea to Uran before it is transferred to refineries for processing into fuels like petrol and diesel.

According to PTI report, the pipeline had spills in the past, too. One of the last major spill was reported in 2013.

Sources told PTI, that the government authorities have been briefed by ONGC management about the incident. "It was assured that there is no reason for panic as the spilled oil quantity was very small and it is being recovered," the souces said.

Two month ago, the Indian Coast Guard successfully averted a potential environmental disaster on July 28, when they rescued NIO’s research ship RV Sindhu Sadhana, with a crew of 36 and eight eminent scientists.

According to the official information, the vessel had suffered engine failure and was drifting perilously close to Karwar in Karnataka. The vessel posed a threat of running around that could have resulted in a major oil spill, said an official of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG).

(with inputs from PTI)