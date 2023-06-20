Navi Mumbai Crime: Woman, son booked for dowry harassment

An offence has been registered in Navi Mumbai against a mother-son duo for allegedly harassing the latter's wife and demanding Rs 1 crore from her

An offence has been registered in Navi Mumbai against a mother-son duo for allegedly harassing the latter's wife and demanding Rs 1 crore from her.

According to the police official, a case under sections 498-A, (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 323 (voluntarily causes hurt) and other relevant provisions under the Indian Penal Code was registered against the duo on Monday.

The complainant, a resident of Ghansoli, has alleged that her husband and mother-in-law demanded Rs 1 crore from her to purchase an apartment, a police official from Rabale police station said.

"The complainant's husband also allegedly threatened to set her on fire and kill her," the police official said.

"The woman was also abused and physically tortured. No arrest has been made in this regard so far, he added.

(with inputs from PTI)