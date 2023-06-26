Breaking News
Navi Mumbai: Four unidentified persons booked for assaulting social activist

Updated on: 26 June,2023 07:18 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Four unidentified persons have been booked for allegedly assaulting a social activist in Panvel in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai: Four unidentified persons booked for assaulting social activist
Four unidentified persons have been booked for allegedly assaulting a social activist in Panvel in Navi Mumbai, a police official said on Monday.


Amar Mhatre told police he and some other persons were attacked with iron rods and sharp-edged weapons in Ulwe on June 24, the NRI Sagri police station official said.


"The four persons have been charged with attempt to murder. No arrest has been made so far," the official said.


