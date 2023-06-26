Four unidentified persons have been booked for allegedly assaulting a social activist in Panvel in Navi Mumbai

Representational picture

Listen to this article Navi Mumbai: Four unidentified persons booked for assaulting social activist x 00:00

Four unidentified persons have been booked for allegedly assaulting a social activist in Panvel in Navi Mumbai, a police official said on Monday.

Amar Mhatre told police he and some other persons were attacked with iron rods and sharp-edged weapons in Ulwe on June 24, the NRI Sagri police station official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The four persons have been charged with attempt to murder. No arrest has been made so far," the official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.