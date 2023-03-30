Navi Mumbai: Kidnapped child rescued in 4 hours, accused arrested

The child was kidnapped on Wednesday from near her house in Taloja, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Dahane said

A man was arrested in Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra on Thursday for allegedly kidnapping a 5-year-old girl, a police official said.

The child was kidnapped on Wednesday from near her house in Taloja, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Dahane said.

"After being alerted by the child's parents, four police teams began a probe and zeroed in on an abandoned scooter belonging to the accused. A search was mounted in the area, with personnel from the RAF nearby as well as dog squad being deployed," he said.

"The accused fled after leaving the child close to a metro bridge in the vicinity. She was united with her parents within four hours of going missing. Sometime later, the 30-year-old accused was also held," the DCP added.

