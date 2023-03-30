Breaking News
Navi Mumbai: Kidnapped child rescued in 4 hours, accused arrested

Updated on: 30 March,2023 04:29 PM IST  |  Navi Mumbai
PTI

The child was kidnapped on Wednesday from near her house in Taloja, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Dahane said

Navi Mumbai: Kidnapped child rescued in 4 hours, accused arrested

Representational Pic. iStock


A man was arrested in Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra on Thursday for allegedly kidnapping a 5-year-old girl, a police official said.


The child was kidnapped on Wednesday from near her house in Taloja, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Dahane said.



"After being alerted by the child's parents, four police teams began a probe and zeroed in on an abandoned scooter belonging to the accused. A search was mounted in the area, with personnel from the RAF nearby as well as dog squad being deployed," he said.


"The accused fled after leaving the child close to a metro bridge in the vicinity. She was united with her parents within four hours of going missing. Sometime later, the 30-year-old accused was also held," the DCP added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

