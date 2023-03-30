Breaking News
Delhi Police ups security as large group of people take out march in Jahangirpuri on Ram Navami

Updated on: 30 March,2023 01:33 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

The Delhi Police had denied permission to the group for holding the 'Shree Ram Bhagwan Pratima Yatra' as part of the Ramnavami Mahotsav in the area where violence broke out last year during a Hanuman Jayanti procession

Representational Pic. iStock


A large group of people on Thursday took out a march in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri on the occasion of Ram Navami in contravention of rules
following which riot control force was deployed to prevent any untoward incident, police said.


The Delhi Police had denied permission to the group for holding the 'Shree Ram Bhagwan Pratima Yatra' as part of the Ramnavami Mahotsav in the area where violence broke out last year during a Hanuman Jayanti procession.



Despite denying permission, the group gathered at Jahangirpuri and performed a puja at a park, a senior police officer said.


"We have deployed the local police, riot control force along with four companies of outside forces to ensure law and order is maintained and no untoward incident takes place. The situation is under control and people are also cooperating," he said.

A police officer said permission for praying at a park during Ramzan was also denied.

On April 16, 2021, clashes broke out between two communities during the Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri in which eight police personnel and a local resident were injured.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

