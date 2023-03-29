Breaking News
Maharashtra: BJP MP Girish Bapat passes away in Pune
Mumbai to face 15 per cent water cut for a month
Mumbai: Bandra residents to attend parking lots' pre-bid meet
Mumbai: Western Railway likely to get more AC local trains soon
Mumbai: Rs 3.81 crore spent only on Metro 3 litigation
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Delhi Weather Thunderstorm rain lash national capital

Delhi Weather: Thunderstorm, rain lash national capital

Updated on: 29 March,2023 07:31 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The IMD had earlier predicted a spell of rain and cloudy weather starting Wednesday night under the influence of the fresh western disturbance

Delhi Weather: Thunderstorm, rain lash national capital

Representational Pic


Light rain, coupled with a thunderstorm, lashed the national capital on Wednesday evening under the influence of western disturbance affecting northwest India, Met officials said.


Winds gusting up to 40 kilometres per hour barrelled through the city.



The IMD had earlier predicted a spell of rain and cloudy weather starting Wednesday night under the influence of the fresh western disturbance.


"There is enough moisture available in northwest India due to the western disturbance and the temperatures have also risen over the last few days. So, the conditions are conducive for such activity," Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, said.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 16.2 degrees Celsius and partly cloudy skies are forecast during the day. The maximum temperature settled at 33.6 degrees Celsius.

Also Read: Surprise inspection by Western Railways

Cloudy weather, light rain and thunderstorms are predicted over the next three to four days with peak activity likely on Friday.

The maximum temperature is predicted to drop by three to four degrees Celsius over the next three days.

Back-to-back western disturbances over northwest India led to rain and hail in several parts of the region, including the national capital, last week.

Delhi recorded 12.2 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Saturday, which is the maximum precipitation in a day in March in three years.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?
delhi Weather indian meteorological department news India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK