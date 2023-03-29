Ram Navami 2023: History, significance, celebration in India

This year Ram Navami will be celebrated on March 30

Pic/iStock

The festival of Ram Navami is celebrated on the 9th day of Chaitra Navratri. According to religious Puranas, Lord Ram was born on the Navami Tithi of Chaitra Shukla Paksha.

It is said that Lord Ram was born on this day. Lord Ram was born on this day in Treta Yuga to remove the sorrows of the devotees. This date of birth of Lord Ram has been mentioned in all the scriptures like Ramayana and Ramcharit Manas.

On the day of Ram Navami, according to religious beliefs, there is also a ritual of worshiping Sita Mata, Lord Lakshman and Lord Bajrangbali along with Lord Ram on the day of Navami.

The devotees, on this day offer special prayers and worship. Some devotees also make donations on the occasion.

Ram Navami is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion by Hindus all over the world, with special prayers, pujas and processions. On this day, people celebrate by visiting temples, performing puja, and offering worship.

As per Drik Panchang, Lord Ram was born in the madhyahna period, in the middle of the day and prevails for six ghatis (2 hours and 24 minutes approx.) which happens to be the most auspicious time for performing puja rituals.

The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion, with people coming together to celebrate the birth of Lord Rama, who is believed to have been born to bring peace and prosperity to the world.

Ram Navami is celebrated as the birth of Lord Ram who is revered for his righteousness, compassion, and wisdom. This festival is celebrated across the world by all devotees and followers of Lord Ram.

Meanwhile, the Chaitra Navratri celebrates the birthday of Lord Ram, who was born to King Dasharatha and his wife Kausalya. On this day, devotees recite verses from holy scriptures like the Ramayana and Shrimad Bhagavatam.