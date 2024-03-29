Navi Mumbai: Man held for impersonating police official

The accused, identified as Salman Tajmuddin Mulani, was arrested on March 27 night after he got into an altercation with Navi Mumbai hotel's manager.

A Navi Mumbai police official on Friday said that a Pune resident was arrested for impersonating a policeman while trying to get his girlfriend's dismissal from a city hotel revoked. The PTI report stated that the accused, identified as Salman Tajmuddin Mulani, was arrested by Panvel Town Police.

The report added that Mulani was arrested on March 27 night after he got into an altercation with the manager of a hotel in the Kolkhe area.

According to the report, Mulani, aged 31, donning a 'khaki uniform' had accused the hotel manager of "unjustly" dismissing his partner and demanded her reinstatement. The official told the news agency that the alert hotel manager instead called the cops who arrested the accused.

The accused is a resident of Chakan in Pune and runs a chicken shop there, the official further told PTI.

Nitin Thackeray, SI of Panvel police station, told PTI that they are trying to ascertain if Mulani has prior records of impersonating a police officer and cheating people.

In another case from Navi Mumbai, six persons were arrested for allegedly assaulting a man accused of stealing spices from the firm he worked for. Reportedly, he was also forced to lick shoes, a police official said.

According to an official from the APMC police station, the incident happened on Wednesday evening.

A report in PTI quoted the official saying that the victim is employed at a trading shop in APMC. He said that the proprietor of the firm and his staff had assaulted the victim.

"The man, who is employed in a trading shop in APMC, was assaulted by Raunak Dayaljibhai Bhanushali, proprietor of the trading firm, and his staff, identified as Sanjay Chowdhary, Lalaji Babubai Pagi, Virendra Kumar Laxman Gautam, Yogesh and Karan," the official told PTI on Thursday.

The man was accused of pilfering cardamom. He was made to lick the accused Bhanushali's shoes, the police official claimed. He said, "The man was accused of stealing cardamom. He was beaten up, stripped and forced to lick the shoes of the accused Bhanushali. They also videoed the incident. Further probe is underway."