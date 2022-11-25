×
Navi Mumbai: MNS workers allegedly slap restaurant manager for not playing Marathi songs

Updated on: 25 November,2022 03:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Anurag Kamble | anurag.kamble@mid-day.com

Restaurant manager Akash Jethmalani said, 'We told them there is a slot for Marathi songs which will be played later but they were insisting to play immediately. The MNS party workers then got into a heated argument'

Navi Mumbai: MNS workers allegedly slap restaurant manager for not playing Marathi songs

MNS workers during an argument at the restaurant. Pic/ Sumit Renose


The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s (MNS) workers allegedly slapped a restaurant manager for not playing Marathi songs during a private event at Vashi on Wednesday afternoon. A complaint was registered at the APMC police station but no FIR has been filed yet.


The party was organised by a prominent IT company. During the party, the host asked to play Marathi songs, to which the manager told them they have a different slot for Marathi songs. After the restaurant refused to play Marathi songs, someone from the party called MNS workers. 



The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon at Taste of Punjab, a restaurant located in Satra Plaza a few meters away from APMC police station. 


MNS Vashi chief Sagar Vichare reached the location with some party workers and demanded Marathi songs. When the manager Akash Jethmalani refused to do so, Vichare and one of his associates slapped the manager. Akash was saved by his co-workers and taken back to the restaurant. Later, Akash registered a complaint at the APMC police station.

Restaurant manager Akash Jethmalani said, "We told them there is a slot for Marathi songs which will be played later but they were insisting to play immediately. The MNS party workers then got into a heated argument."

When contacted Sagar Vichare, he said, "Initially we were requesting the manager to play the Marathi songs but he was arrogant and adamant. In the heat of the moment, we slapped him. He insulted our mother tongue."

Meanwhile, Pradip Shinde, Director, Taste of Punjab wrote to Gajanan Kale, city chief of MNS apologising for the incident. Shinde in his statement said, "I am proud of being a Maharashtrian and the incident occurred due to confusion as DJ was searching for the Marathi song CDs and the manager who confronted the crowd was also new at the job. We are extremely sorry for the incident and will make sure such a thing is not repeated again".

A complaint was filed by the restaurant manager at APMC police station. The police said, a non cognizable (NC) offence has been registered against Sagar Vichare under IPC section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).

A notice under CRPC section 149 (Police to prevent cognizable offences. Every police officer may interpose for the purpose of preventing, and shall, to the best of his ability, prevent, the commission of any cognizable offence) has also being served to Vichare asking to not to violate notice or will be booked under IPC section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

