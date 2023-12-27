Navi Mumbai scrap shop owner booked for abetting woman's suicide

Navi Mumbai scrap shop owner has been booked by the cops for allegedly abetting the suicide of a woman, an official said on Wednesday. The woman used to sell scrap items to the Navi Mumbai scrap shop owner.

Navi Mumbai scrap shop owner has been booked by the cops for allegedly abetting the suicide of a woman, an official said on Wednesday. According to the PTI report, the woman used to sell scrap items to the Navi Mumbai scrap shop owner.

According to the report, the official said that the woman, aged 38, ended her life last year in June.

The PTI report stated that the woman used to collect scrap and then sell it at the accused's shop in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar area; however, she once sold scrap to another dealer.

Upon learning about it, the Navi Mumbai scrap shop owner was infuriated and he went to her home in the Dahisar Mori area on June 13, last year. The accused allegedly beat the woman up and demanded money from her, an official from the Shil-Daighar police station told PTI. He did not specify the amount the accused sought from the woman.

On June 15, 2022, he called her again and threatened to defame her and kidnap her daughter if she did not give him money. The same evening, the woman allegedly ended her life after consuming rat poison at her home.

Though the cops had initially registered a case of accidental death, after a probe into the incident and recording statements of the woman's family and others, the police on Monday filed a case against the accused for abetment of suicide. He was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Further probe is underway, the cops told PTI.

Police in Thane district, Maharashtra, successfully seized a tempo smuggling prohibited tobacco items worth Rs 13.82 lakh. According to a Kongaon police station spokesman, authorities set up a trap beneath Rajnoli bridge in the Bhiwandi district on Monday, when they located and intercepted the tempo.

The recovered items, totalling Rs 13,82,400, resulted in the arrest of the 32-year-old tempo driver, and the vehicle was impounded. The driver has been charged under the appropriate provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations, emphasising the gravity of the violation.

Authorities are actively investigating the unlawful materials' origins and intended receiver. Efforts are being made to determine the source of the forbidden commodities and their intended destination in order to prevent further distribution and reduce the unlawful trade of such prohibited goods.

