Navi Mumbai: Two brothers arrested for attempted murder with sickle

Two brothers were arrested in Turbhe, Navi Mumbai, early Monday for allegedly attempting to murder someone, according to a police official.

According to a report in PTI, the suspects, Akash Kamble (24) and Ganesh Kamble (27), were arrested around 4:30 am following a complaint filed by the victim, Kisan Rathod, who is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital, according to a Tutbhe police station officer.

The brothers have been charged with attempted murder after hitting Rathod with a sickle on Sunday, allegedly as a result of a previous quarrel, according to the official, per the report.

Meanwhile, in another incident, three persons were arrested for an alleged attempt to murder in Thane's Wagle Estate area, a police official told PTI on Monday.

According to an official from the Wagle Estate police station, Kunal Happan (28) was assaulted with a sword on Sunday, leading to an attempted stabbing, the report added.

"Saksham Brijesh Singh (19), Sainath Vijay Gawli (21), and Babu Bhola Sharma (25) have been apprehended. They face charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Arms Act," the official told PTI.

A man was injured in Dombivali in Thane district after an assault during Holi celebrations, a police official stated on Monday. As per a PTI report, the incident occurred on Sunday night in the Cheranagar area when Vishal Babbu Kanojia, a 20-year-old college student, was attacked after being accused of throwing a stone, according to an official from the Manpada police station.

"Vishal was struck by a stone during the altercation. No arrests have been made yet, and further investigation is ongoing," Senior Inspector SD Palve told PTI.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a jewellery showroom employee has been accused of misappropriating 1.5 kilograms of gold worth Rs 1.05 crore, a Thane police official stated on Monday.

According to the complaint filed by the jewellery showroom owner, the accused had been working at the establishment for the past two years and was responsible for storing gold in the cupboard at the end of each day, said Naupada police station senior inspector Abhay Mahajan, said PTI report.

He further told PTI, "After a check by the owner, it was discovered that 70 gold items under the direct supervision of the accused had gone missing. No arrests have been made yet."

