Navi Mumbai: Two held by Customs for smuggling e-cigarettes, drones, toys, latex balloons

The Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch (Import) of the Jawaharlal Nehru Custom House in Navi Mumbai's Nhava Sheva arrested two businessman for alleged involvement in smuggling of e-cigarettes, drones, toys and latex balloons cumulatively valued at more than Rs 5 crore, an official said on Friday.

The racket being operated by the accused at Nhava Sheva port came to light when two consignments containing such items were intercepted on May 22, he said.

"On examination, 20,920 e-cigarettes, 1,792 drones (unmanned aerial vehicles ) and 58,500 toys and latex balloons were found. E-cigarettes and drones are prohibited by some ministries, while the toys and latex balloons did not conform to Bureau of Indian Standards," he said.

"The two businessmen from Mumbai were held on Friday and have been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. One member of this racket was held on May 12 for illegal import of e-cigarettes," he added.

