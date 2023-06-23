Breaking News
50-year-old man involved in over 20 cases of thefts held in Virar
Mumbai reports two Covid-19 cases, active tally in city at 29
Prime Minister Modi holds talks with President Biden at White House
COVID-19 jumbo centres 'scam': ED surveys BMC's Central Purchase Dept
Mira Road murder: 56-year-old accused remanded to judicial custody for 14 days
shot-button
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > A decade in the making Navi Mumbai Metro clears safety test

A decade in the making, Navi Mumbai Metro clears safety test

Premium

Updated on: 23 June,2023 07:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

11-kilometre Line between Central Park and Belapur to become operational soon, as safety commissioner gives the final nod

A decade in the making, Navi Mumbai Metro clears safety test

The Navi Mumbai Metro project was started in 2010


The 12-year wait is officially over, with the safety commissioner giving a go-ahead to the Navi Mumbai Metro’s only line, which now awaits a flag-off. CIDCO officials said all arrangements are in place for the successful operation of the 11.10-km route between Central Park and Belapur.
 
The Navi Mumbai Metro received the safety certificate from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) to start the operations of Line 1. The project was well initiated in 2010, but was delayed owing to many legal and technical hurdles,” a senior official said.

navi mumbai Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation cidco belapur mumbai metro mumbai metropolitan region development authority mumbai mumbai news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK