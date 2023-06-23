11-kilometre Line between Central Park and Belapur to become operational soon, as safety commissioner gives the final nod

The Navi Mumbai Metro project was started in 2010

Listen to this article A decade in the making, Navi Mumbai Metro clears safety test x 00:00

The 12-year wait is officially over, with the safety commissioner giving a go-ahead to the Navi Mumbai Metro’s only line, which now awaits a flag-off. CIDCO officials said all arrangements are in place for the successful operation of the 11.10-km route between Central Park and Belapur.



The Navi Mumbai Metro received the safety certificate from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) to start the operations of Line 1. The project was well initiated in 2010, but was delayed owing to many legal and technical hurdles,” a senior official said.