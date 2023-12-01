Navi Mumbai: Wife accuses husband, mother-in-law of cruelty; case filed

The Navi Mumbai police registered a case of cruelty against a doctor and his family in the city based on his wife's complaint.

The Navi Mumbai police registered a case of cruelty against a doctor and his family in the city based on his wife's complaint, officials told PTI on Friday. According to the report, the woman, who is also a doctor, had filed a complaint against her husband and his mother.

The report stated that the accused, identified as Dr Vivek Yadav, aged 49, and his mother Mahadevi Jaipalsingh Yadav (70), both from Bhopal, were named as the accused by the Sagari police, who opened the case on Thursday.

According to the complainant, a Navi Mumbai resident, she was subjected to "cruel treatment" by the accused pair in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh from 2009 to August 2022.

The official told PTI that the woman doctor claimed that her mother-in-law mistreated her, especially after she gave birth to a daughter, even insulting her own parents. The FIR does not explain why the matter was not reported to the police sooner, PTI report added.

The case was filed under sections of the Indian Penal Code such as 498A (cruelty by husband or relative), 323 (causing harm), and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace); however, so far, no arrests have been made, according to the official.

In another incident from the city, a man defrauded nearly 11 car owners of Rs 62 lakhs. According to a PTI report, Navi Mumbai police have lodged a case against the owner of a company for allegedly deceiving 11 car owners, amassing nearly Rs 62 lakh by taking possession of their vehicles under the pretext of offering "attractive" monthly rent.

Satyaprakash Varma, allegedly operating financial services company, purportedly is accused of defrauding the car owners during the period from April to August this year. Varma allegedly not only failed to fulfill the promised rent payments of Rs 10.97 lakh but also retained cars valued at Rs 51 lakh, belonging to their respective owners, stated the report further.

Responding to complaints from the car owners, the Rabale MIDC police took action on Thursday by filing a cheating case against Varma. The official mentioned that as of now, no arrests have been made in the matter.

