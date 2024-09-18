Nawab Malik’s son-in-law critical, as driver hits accelerator instead of brakes by mistake

Car crushed parked scooters parked and crashed into the wall. pic/x

Listen to this article Mumbai cops: Nawab Malik's son-in-law's driver had just woken up from sleep, was confused x 00:00

Former cabinet minister and senior NCP leader Nawab Malik’s son-in-law, Sameer Khan, was critically injured on Tuesday after being hit by his own driver outside Criticare Hospital in Kurla. The driver had arrived in a Mahindra Thar to pick up Khan and his wife after a routine check-up.

According to the police, the accident occurred on Tuesday morning when Khan, accompanied by his wife, Nilofar, visited Criticare Hospital for a check-up. Sources close to the family stated that after the appointment, Khan tried calling his driver. When the driver didn’t answer, a security guard was sent to inform him. The driver, who had been asleep, rushed to the car in a hurry.

Officials reported that as Khan approached the Mahindra Thar, the driver accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake. The impact was so severe that Khan was thrown about 35 feet and was crushed between the SUV and the boundary wall of an SRA building opposite the hospital. His wife, Nilofar, narrowly escaped with minor injuries.

Bystanders immediately helped remove Sameer and rushed him to Criticare Hospital. Doctors informed the police and family that Sameer sustained multiple serious injuries, including fractures in his legs, neck, and ribs. He remains in critical condition, but his health has not deteriorated since admission, which doctors see as a positive sign. He is currently in the ICU, and the next 36 hours are critical for his recovery.

The driver, Ansari, has been booked by Vinobha Bhave Nagar police under sections for rash driving, negligence, and negligent acts endangering human life or personal safety. The police have also served notice to the driver and taken blood samples to rule out alcohol involvement. Prima facie, the family driver, Abdul Ansari, told the police that he accidentally accelerated instead of applying the brake.