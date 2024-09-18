Breaking News
Nine killed dead, 300 injured in new wave of explosions in Lebanon
Ganesh Visarjan: More than two lakh idols immersed in Mumbai during festival
Fulfill our demands in four days: Manoj Jarange to Maharashtra govt
BJP MP Anil Bonde booked over 'Rahul Gandhi's tongue should be singed' remarks
Bodies of couple, 10-year-old daughter found in their home in Nashik
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai cops Nawab Maliks son in laws driver had just woken up from sleep was confused

Mumbai cops: Nawab Malik's son-in-law's driver had just woken up from sleep, was confused

Updated on: 19 September,2024 07:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

Nawab Malik’s son-in-law critical, as driver hits accelerator instead of brakes by mistake

Mumbai cops: Nawab Malik's son-in-law's driver had just woken up from sleep, was confused

Car crushed parked scooters parked and crashed into the wall. pic/x

Listen to this article
Mumbai cops: Nawab Malik's son-in-law's driver had just woken up from sleep, was confused
x
00:00

Former cabinet minister and senior NCP leader Nawab Malik’s son-in-law, Sameer Khan, was critically injured on Tuesday after being hit by his own driver outside Criticare Hospital in Kurla. The driver had arrived in a Mahindra Thar to pick up Khan and his wife after a routine check-up.


According to the police, the accident occurred on Tuesday morning when Khan, accompanied by his wife, Nilofar, visited Criticare Hospital for a check-up. Sources close to the family stated that after the appointment, Khan tried calling his driver. When the driver didn’t answer, a security guard was sent to inform him. The driver, who had been asleep, rushed to the car in a hurry.



Officials reported that as Khan approached the Mahindra Thar, the driver accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake. The impact was so severe that Khan was thrown about 35 feet and was crushed between the SUV and the boundary wall of an SRA building opposite the hospital. His wife, Nilofar, narrowly escaped with minor injuries.


Bystanders immediately helped remove Sameer and rushed him to Criticare Hospital. Doctors informed the police and family that Sameer sustained multiple serious injuries, including fractures in his legs, neck, and ribs. He remains in critical condition, but his health has not deteriorated since admission, which doctors see as a positive sign. He is currently in the ICU, and the next 36 hours are critical for his recovery.

The driver, Ansari, has been booked by Vinobha Bhave Nagar police under sections for rash driving, negligence, and negligent acts endangering human life or personal safety. The police have also served notice to the driver and taken blood samples to rule out alcohol involvement. Prima facie, the family driver, Abdul Ansari, told the police that he accidentally accelerated instead of applying the brake.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Nawab Malik mumbai police mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK