Sameer Khan was critically injured when his driver accidentally rammed into him and his wife outside Criticare Hospital in Kurla last evening.

Sameer Khan/ File Photo

Listen to this article Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan hurt in accident; hospitalised x 00:00

Nawab Malik’s son-in-law Sameer Khan, who was arrested by NCB in a drug case, was critically injured when his driver accidentally rammed into him and his wife outside Criticare Hospital in Kurla last evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Khan has been admitted to hospital and is critical with multiple injuries, said sources.

More details awaited