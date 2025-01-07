A dispute over a barking dog escalated into violence in Thane's Kalyan area, where 10 women allegedly attacked a neighbour and his family. Police have registered a case, and investigations are ongoing

A case has been registered against 10 women for allegedly assaulting a man and his family members in a fit of rage over his pet dog barking in their locality in Maharashtra's Thane district, according to police.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening in Ambivili, located in the Kalyan area of Thane, as per an official from the Khadakpada police station. The victim, a vegetable vendor, and the accused women are neighbours who have reportedly had previous disputes over various issues.

According to the victim's complaint, tensions escalated when the vendor's pet dog began barking in the locality on Sunday. The accused, enraged by the barking, reportedly stormed into the vendor’s house and attacked him, along with his wife and daughter, PTI reports.

The situation quickly turned violent as the women allegedly thrashed the family members, leaving them injured. Furthermore, the accused reportedly resorted to pelting stones at the vendor's house and ransacking it, causing damage to the property, the official stated.

The injured family members received medical attention following the incident. The police have since taken the vendor’s complaint into account and registered a First Information Report (FIR) on Monday against the 10 women under several charges.

