Husband and wife returning from Australia found carrying Aadhaar, PAN cards, and voter cards; police investigation reveals they had even voted in multiple elections since 2014

A Nepalese couple was arrested at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for possessing Indian voter identity cards while returning from Australia. The incident took place on August 18 at the immigration counter.

According to police, the couple — Nein Singh Bist, 61, and his wife Parbatidevi Bist, 59, natives of Bijay Tole, Bheemdatta, Kanchanpur, Nepal — had been living in India since 1995. They purchased a flat in Raj Galaxy Apartments, Kamothe, Panvel, and managed to obtain Indian documents, including Aadhaar, PAN, and voter ID cards.

Investigations revealed that the couple had been casting votes in multiple elections since 2014. Their voter IDs were issued from the 188 Panvel Assembly constituency in Navi Mumbai by the local election officer. The police have seized their voter cards and other documents.

The case came to light when immigration officer Ganesh Gawali stopped the couple at the airport. “On August 18, when they arrived from Australia via Singapore, the couple presented their Nepalese passports and immigration papers. However, their answers during questioning were unsatisfactory. Further checks revealed that they also possessed Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, and Indian voter IDs,” an officer said.

Police officials stated that the couple had provided false information to Indian authorities to obtain government documents. “They also purchased a flat in Kamothe and have been residing there with their son, while another son works in Australia. Their voter IDs and documents have been seized. Deportation proceedings to Nepal will be initiated soon,” the officer added. An FIR was registered at Sahar Police Station based on the complaint filed by immigration officer Ganesh Gawali.