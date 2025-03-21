Hitesh Mehta, the key accused in the Rs 122 crore embezzlement at New India Cooperative Bank, will undergo a brain-mapping test after his polygraph test yielded inconclusive results. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) continues its probe, with multiple arrests already made

Pic/Ashish Raje

New India Bank scam: Accused Hitesh Mehta to undergo brain-mapping test

Hitesh Mehta, the prime accused in the Rs 122 crore embezzlement case at New India Cooperative Bank, is set to undergo a brain-mapping test in the coming days, a senior police officer said on Friday.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police, which is investigating the large-scale misappropriation of funds at the bank, is making efforts to gather further information on the case, as per PTI reports.

Mehta, who previously served as the bank's general manager and head of accounts, underwent a polygraph test —commonly referred to as a lie detector test—last week at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Mumbai’s Kalina area. However, according to officers, the results were inconclusive and failed to provide concrete details regarding the use of the siphoned funds or the involvement of other accused persons.

In an attempt to extract more information and establish crucial links in the New India Cooperative Bank scam case, the EOW has now decided to proceed with a brain-mapping test, the officer stated. “We have taken a decision to conduct a brain-mapping test on Hitesh Mehta, but the exact date is yet to be finalised. The test will be carried out at the FSL,” the officer was quoted as saying by PTI.

A court has already granted permission for forensic psychological tests on Mehta, paving the way for further investigation into the New India Cooperative Bank scam case, PTI reported.

So far, EOW has arrested seven individuals in connection with the scam. However, former chairman of the bank Hiten Bhanu and his wife Gauri remain absconding and are listed as wanted accused in the case. A local court has issued a non-bailable warrant against the couple, officers said.

According to the police, a staggering Rs 122 crore was siphoned from the safes of New India Cooperative Bank’s Prabhadevi and Goregaon branches in Mumbai.

Mehta was arrested on 15 February, with six other individuals subsequently taken into custody in connection with the scam.

In the last few years, Hitesh Mehta is the first accused on whom the Mumbai EOW has conducted a polygraph test, he said, according to the PTI. "The test lasted three hours, and around 50 questions were asked to him," he said, the news agency reported. The officials had prepared a questionnaire, and forensic physiology experts asked the questions to him, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)