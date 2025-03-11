Mehta is the prime accused in the Rs 122 crore embezzlement case, officials said

The EOW team is probing the Rs 122 crore embezzlement case. File Pic/PTI

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday conducted a polygraph test on New India Cooperative Bank Limited's former general manager and head of accounts, Hitesh Mehta, the officials said, reported the PTI.

According to an official, a team of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the police will also visit the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and meet senior officers soon to collect information about why the central bank conducted an inspection on February 12, which uncovered the discrepancies, and not prior to that, as per the PTI.

"The polygraph test, also called a lie detector test, was conducted on Hitesh Mehta at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Mumbai's Kalina on Tuesday afternoon," he said.

In the last few years, Hitesh Mehta is the first accused on whom the Mumbai EOW has conducted a polygraph test, he said, according to the PTI.

"The test lasted three hours, and around 50 questions were asked to him," he said, the news agency reported.

The officials had prepared a questionnaire, and forensic physiology experts asked the questions to him, the official said.

"The test reports are expected to come out before Monday (March 17), and will be presented to the court," he said

The EOW team, which is probing the Rs 122 crore embezzlement case, has launched a hunt against the four wanted accused.

Among them, former chairman of the bank, Hiren Bhanu, and his wife Gauri Bhanu, have already fled out of the country, he said.

"As the probe is going on, the EOW team led by a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) will visit the RBI and will meet senior officers in the coming days. The investigators will ask the reason why the RBI inspection of the New India Co-operative Bank was held on February 12 and not prior to that," the official said, the news agency reported on Tuesday.

(with PTI inputs)