Representational pic

A nine-year-old girl seated pillion on a two-wheeler died on Wednesday evening after a speeding concrete mixer truck hit the vehicle at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in Bandra (East) area of Mumbai. The victim's 10-year-old brother has also suffered serious injuries in the accident.

The BKC Police have arrested the truck driver and have also registered a first information report (FIR) for speeding against the two-wheeler rider who was dropping the victim, Shifa Shaikh, and her brother Umar, home from school.

The Shaikh family, who reside in the Motilal Nehru Nagar area of BKC, had hired an auto driver, Jafar Pathan, for dropping and picking the kids up from school.

According to police officers, the incident occurred around 7 pm. As there are some issues regarding the documents of his rickshaw, Pathan had been using a two-wheeler for several days to transport the kids.

While bringing the kids back from school, a concrete mixer truck collided with the two-wheeler, crushing Shifa, who died on the spot. The children were rushed to Sion Hospital, where doctors declared Shifa dead before admission.

Speaking to mid-day.com, Shifa's father Sohail said, "I lost my daughter because of the driver, whom I had hired to take my kids to and from school. Without informing me, he took them on his two-wheeler instead of the rickshaw. My son told me that he was speeding, which led to the accident."

An officer from BKC Police Station said, "We have arrested the accused truck driver and also booked the rickshaw driver who was hired by the kids' parents for daily pickup and drop for negligence driving."

Shifa was a Class 4 student, while her brother studies in Class 5.