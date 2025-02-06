A Mumbai tailor was blackmailed with secretly recorded intimate videos, with the accused demanding Rs 70,000 to keep them private. Nirmal Nagar police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Nirmal Nagar Police are searching for an accused individual who secretly recorded a tailor’s intimate moments with his girlfriend and is now blackmailing him for money in exchange for not releasing the footage.

According to police sources, the 26-year-old victim, a tailor residing in Behram Nagar, Bandra East, alleged that he was in a relationship with a 32-year-old woman from the same locality, and the two would often meet at a house.

On February 3, the complainant received a video on his WhatsApp from an unknown number. Upon checking, he was shocked to find footage of himself engaging in intimate relations with his girlfriend. He later received a couple more videos, each from different dates and times, showing similar content.

Disturbed by the videos, he immediately called the number to ask who had sent them and what they wanted. In his statement to the police, the complainant said, “The person on the other end first abused me, then threatened to make the video viral unless I paid Rs 70,000. When I refused, he escalated the threat, warning that the video would be shared with people in the locality.”

Frightened by the threats, the complainant approached Nirmal Nagar Police Station for help.

"Based on the complaint, we have registered a case under Section 351(4) (anonymous threats) and Section 308(2) (punishment for extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 66(E) of the IT Act against the individual using the mobile number. An investigation is underway," said an officer from Nirmal Nagar Police Station.

Woman strangles 10-year-old son in Bandra; Schizophrenia claims under probe

A tragic incident unfolded in Kherwadi, Bandra East, as a mother allegedly strangled her 10-year-old son with an electric wire in the bedroom of their residence. The horrific act, which occurred on the evening of January 9, has shocked the local community and raised questions about mental health and criminal liability.

The accused, reportedly suspected by her family of suffering from schizophrenia, has been taken into custody by the Kherwadi police. However, initial medical records examined by the authorities show no mention of such a condition.

According to police reports, the mother locked herself and her son in their bedroom before allegedly committing the act. Her husband, a government employee, and her teenage daughter were at home at the time. The incident came to light when family members discovered the child and alerted the police.

Senior Police Inspector Kavidas Jambhale of the Kherwadi Police Station confirmed the mother’s detention. “She has been taken into custody, and we are investigating the claims about her mental health condition,” he stated.

A senior Mumbai Police officer added, “A medical examination was conducted, and no evidence of schizophrenia or related conditions was found in her records. The accused generally produce such defence alibi to evade arrest. The investigations will reveal everything. At present, The accused has been arrested and will be produced before the court for remand. During further medical evaluations, doctors will determine whether she indeed suffers from schizophrenia.” If the illness is confirmed, the court will decide on her release, and a chargesheet will be filed later.”

The case has also brought attention to Section 22 of the BNS (Acts of Persons of Unsound Mind), which states:

“Nothing is an offence which is done by a person who, at the time of doing it, by reason of unsoundness of mind, is incapable of knowing the nature of the act, or that he is doing what is either wrong or contrary to law.”

If the accused is diagnosed with a mental health condition, the court will consider her capability to stand trial and decide on further proceedings. A chargesheet will only be filed after the medical examinations and legal evaluations are complete.