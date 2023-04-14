One dead, couple injured after dumper topples over them in Virar

The dumper toppled on the right side, injuring its driver too. The vehicles of deceased and the injured couple had got badly mangled in toppled dumper

The dumper toppled over a woman and two other. Pic/Hanif Patel

A 35-year-old woman was crushed to death after a dumper lost control in Virar West on Friday morning, while a couple - travelling on a motorcycle got seriously injured in the incident, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Sujita Sudhir Shelar, who was heading to her residence in Virar East from West via Narangi bypass lane.

The dumper toppled on the right side, injuring its driver too. The vehicles of deceased and the injured couple had got badly mangled in toppled dumper. At the time of going to the press, rescue operation was underway.

The injured couple has been rushed to nearby hospital for immediate medical help.

Sources told mid-day that the dumper driver lost control after a tempo was oncoming from a wrong side in a single lane road.

“It is a black spot and accidents - fatal and non-fatal - often take place. The authorities concerned should have made a warning sign or deployed some officials to keep a check on wrong side driving. But, alas! No such initiative has been taken despite many people lost their lives on the same spot,” said a local resident of Virar West, requesting anonymity.

“The situation becomes worst during monsoon as vehicle often get skidded off the narrow road as the drivers have to negotiate the vehicles coming from wrong side,” added the local resident.

The assistant commissioner of police Chandrakant Jadhav told mid-day, “The injured couple Ashok Shukla (54) and his wife Rama Shukla (53) are the residents of Global City in Virar West. They have been rushed to a hospital for immediate medical help.”

The senior inspector of Arnala police station Kalyanrao Karpe said, “The rescue operation is underway. The body of the deceased has been recovered and sent for post-mortem. The driver of the dumper is also injured.”

Large number of local residents gathered near the accident spot where the cops and civic officials had gathered to remove the toppled dumper.

Initially an ADR will be registered at Arnala Police station, said Karpe who further added, “Later, we will register an FIR under relevant sections of IPC and MV Act.”