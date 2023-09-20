Palghar: 3 brothers file fake complaint of highway robbery; held

Three brothers from Palghar, Maharashtra, found themselves on the wrong side of the law after attempting to deceive authorities with a fabricated complaint of a highway robbery.

According to a PTI report, in his statement, Mahendra alleged that he had fallen victim to a robbery on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. According to him, four assailants had attacked him and made off with a bag containing a substantial sum of Rs 3 lakh, which he had gathered as payment for the sale of edible oil on behalf of his company.

The Palghar police, led by senior inspector Jairaj Ranavre, promptly initiated an investigation into the alleged incident. However, they encountered a significant roadblock in the form of the complainant himself. Mahendra, a resident of Navi Mumbai, displayed a lack of cooperation with the authorities and even took the drastic step of switching off his mobile phone during the inquiry.

The police resorted to technical means to trace Mahendra's whereabouts. Their efforts led them to his hometown in Rajasthan, where they apprehended him and subsequently transported him back to Valiv for further questioning. It was during this interrogation that Mahendra confessed to the falsity of his claims, admitting that he had concocted the entire story to retain possession of the Rs 3 lakh.

Following Mahendra's confession, the authorities proceeded to arrest not only him but also his two brothers, Ramlal Gurjar (28), who hails from Dombivli, and Shitanram Gurjar (38), a resident of Navi Mumbai. All three siblings were charged with conspiring to deceive the police. Moreover, the entire sum of Rs 3 lakh was successfully recovered by the authorities.

In another similar incident, a Kandivali man was arrested for abandoning his 12-day-old infant and later filing a false missing complaint with the police. According to the probe by police, the 12-day-old infant's parents Hina (20) and Sahil (23) had approached the Kandivali police and filed a missing persons complaint after they had abandoned the child at Mahim Dargah. The cops had begun a probe soon after the complaint was filed and he was found in a Matunga orphanage. It was revealed that they abandoned him due to poverty, The child's father was arrested by Mahim police for abandoning his child and filing a false complaint.