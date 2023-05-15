Palghar: Girl, her boyfriend commit suicide by hanging from tree

The girl's parents had got her engaged to another man and the duo were apprehensive that they would not get married to each other

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

A 20-year-old girl and her 19-year-old her boyfriend allegedly committed suicide together by hanging from a tree in Talasari area of Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Sunday.

Police officials said they received a call from a local about the incident and immediately rushed to the spot. The bodies were taken down from the tree and rushed to a government hospital for the autopsy.

During the investigation it has been revealed that both the deceased stayed in the same locality and had an affair for the past couple of years.

Last week the parents of the girl got her engaged to another man. Apprehensive that they would not get married to each other, they ended their lives, the officials said.

Police has recorded the statements of deceased’ parents and a case of accidental death (ADR) has been registered.